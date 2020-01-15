Eleven more flu deaths were reported in Pennsylvania last week, bringing the season total to 24, according to the state Department of Health.

The latest report was for the week ended Jan. 11, and showed that of the most recent deaths, one was of a person age 19-49; two were people ages 50-64; and eight were people ages 65 or older.

The department does not say where in Pennsylvania the deaths occurred.

The number of new confirmed cases was still high, but slightly lower than the previous week. Statewide there were 6,960, down from 8,013, and in Lancaster County there were 105, down from 150.

The season tallies stand at 32,322 statewide and 467 here. Most people who get the flu aren’t tested, experts say, so the actual number of sufferers is much higher than the count of confirmed cases.

Eighteen counties have higher case totals than Lancaster. Allegheny leads the state with 6,144, followed by Montgomery, Philadelphia, Westmoreland, Beaver, Northampton, Washington, Delaware, Lehigh, Cambria, Berks, Schuylkill, Chester, Bucks, Blair, Fayette, York and Luzerne counties, in that order.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual flu shots or sprays for most people age 6 months and older, with rare exceptions.

Effectiveness estimates for this year's flu shot are not yet available.

