Road work at the Centerville Road exit of Route 30 in East Hempfield Township will cause delays at night from Monday through Thursday.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes as delays are expected, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Monday night, the right lane of Route 30 east will be closed near the exit starting at 7:30 p.m. so workers can move concrete barriers. Flaggers will also be directing traffic on Centerville Road at the intersection with the on- and off-ramps for Route 30 east. The work will be completed by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday night, flaggers will be directing traffic on Centerville Road near the on- and off--ramps for Route 30 west starting at 7 p.m. so they can open a new temporary on-ramp. Work will be completed by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday night, there will be a lane closure on Centerville Road from the interchange north to Estelle Drive starting at 7 p.m. Work will be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday night, the right lane of Route 30 west will be closed starting at 7:30 p.m., and flaggers will be in place on Centerville Road so workers can open a new temporary off-ramp. Traffic may be stopped. Work will be completed by 6 a.m. Friday.

The work is part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.