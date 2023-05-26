It's important to keep hope and faith, even in dark times.

That was the recurring theme among speakers at Elizabethtown Area High School's commencement ceremony Thursday, which celebrated nearly 300 graduating seniors.

Students, along with their friends and family members, packed the seats of LCBC Church in Manheim. Before the ceremony, large screens behind the commencement stage displayed photos of seniors.

I’m at Elizabethtown Area High School’s commencement ceremony at LCBC. Nearly 300 students are graduating tonight. pic.twitter.com/fNv3hPsGi2 — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) May 25, 2023

After a student-led orchestra performed the alma mater, and a quartet of vocalists performed "The Star-Spangled Banner," acting Superintendent Karen Nell urged students to stay determined and humble, even if the future is uncertain or difficult.

School Board President Terry Seiders made a sprawling analogy about velociraptors, "Jurassic Park" and the pursuit of truth, even if inconvenient.

"You will no longer have a teacher passing out a handout or a list of reliable sources," Seiders said. " You alone will be responsible for seeking what is true, what is right and what, although it may be unpopular, is reality."

Principal Jason D'Amico stressed the importance of staying connected, being proud of one's roots and investing in oneself.

"Don't buy the latest iPhone, or that Jeep you have had your eye on, or buy the overpriced coffee drinks," D'Amico said. "Spend and invest in yourself ... What you invest in yourself now will pay dividends in the future."

Valedictorian Luke Risser, salutatorian Andrea Rodriguez and student speaker Adam Mickievicz demonstrated the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic had on them as students.

The pandemic started in their freshman year and changed the course of their educations — students went through Zoom-based and hybrid classes for much of their high school careers.

They’re displaying students and teachers walking into the main area where commencement is happening. One student’s partner didn’t show up. pic.twitter.com/npeI5LWaus — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) May 25, 2023

"When we returned to fully in-person classes, we still had to wear masks for several months. I legitimately did not know what Mrs. Kindt's face looked like until weeks into the semester," Risser said.

Rodriguez argued that the future is what you make of it.

This is the first graduation I’ve been to with an ASL interpreter. pic.twitter.com/j78jTWP0fL — Mickayla Miller (@mickaylawrites) May 25, 2023

"While patience may be a virtue, it makes for a rather boring life simply waiting for milestone after milestone in the hope that these significant moments will somehow transform our lives for the better," Rodriguez said.

Mickievicz kicked off the last speech of the night with a recap of the last several years, from triumphs like the swimming team winning its first section championship title in eight years, to complications that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We came off the heels of the pandemic ready to fight, learn and thrive again, more creative and driven than ever before," Mickievicz said. "Our generation learned the hard way that happiness is never a given."