Moravian University offices are now open to prospective students at the Lancaster Theological Seminary campus as part of an ongoing consolidation between the two schools first announced last summer.

The newly renovated space in the theological seminary at 555 West James St. in Lancaster city includes a lounge area and a resource center staffed by two full-time Moravian University representatives. To complete consolidation, accreditation is still needed from the state and U.S. Departments of Education, the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and the Association of Theological Schools, but the seminaries are unsure how long that may take, said Meg Graham, Lancaster joint seminary marketing and communication director.

Both the Moravian Theological Seminary, a division of Moravian University located at 60 W. Locust St. in Bethlehem city in Northampton County, and the Lancaster Theological Seminary initiated their partnership after experiencing a significant enrollment decline over the past decade.

Lancaster Theological Seminary will retain its name and location in the consolidation but will become part of Moravian University, which is located at 1200 Main St. in Bethlehem city. The two are working to have a joint curriculum by 2024, said Graham. Moravian University will also begin to offer a graduate business program through the Lancaster Theological Seminary.

The Lancaster seminary, a private religious graduate school, has 73 students, down from 88 in the 2021-22 school year, Graham said. The seminary, founded in 1825, has seven core faculty members and 30 adjunct faculty.Though associated with the United Church of Christ, the seminary’s student population represents 18 denominations.

The Moravian seminary, founded in 1807, is part of Moravian University and has 84 students, down from 92 students averaged between 2013 and 2018 as LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported. It has six full-time faculty members and 11 adjunct faculty. Moravian seminary, also offering graduate programs, serves the Moravian Church, though its student body represents 27 denominations.