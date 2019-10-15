A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital on July 4 after he accidentally shot himself in the face, police said. Now he and two women are facing charges.

When Manor Township police arrived at the residence in the 500 block of Capri Road in July for the report of the shooting, they found marijuana, live ammunition and other drug paraphernalia in a room with two juvenile girls, police said.

The teen, now 18, has been charged "after a lengthy investigation" with drug possession and intent to deliver (marijuana and THC wax), recklessly endangering another person, minor in possession of handgun and other drug and gun charges.

Police also have charged Gay Erb, 55, with endangering the welfare of a child and Emile Grace Erb, 20, with tampering with evidence -- both misdemeanor offenses.

Emile was seen carrying several bongs out of the room when officers arrived and began to help the then-17-year-old, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The teen was handling the gun when he accidentally shot himself, police said, within 10 feet from the two other juvenile females.

Gay told police that she knowingly allowed the 17-year-old to smoke marijuana in the home and that the gun belonged to her, according to police.

Police said that Gay indicated the she didn't secure the gun.

A call to an attorney listed for Gay was not immediately returned.

She waived her preliminary hearing, according to online court dockets, and is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

