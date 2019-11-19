Fifteen months after a massive hole opened in the parking lot of Tanger Outlets, work to repair the damage is almost finished.

Monica Trego, general manager of the shopping center along Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, said Tuesday that the work would be finished before a holiday tree lighting Saturday.

The festivities will run from 5 to 8 p.m., she said, and much of the action will be near the playground — roughly in the area where the hole was for so long.

"We’re just so excited that the project is going to be completed," she said, noting that no stores were closed during the repair process. But, she said, having the whole parking lot functional will make getting around easier for customers.

A large area of the center’s parking lot collapsed under six vehicles on the evening of Aug. 10, 2018, when an underground stormwater management system failed after heavy rainfall.

The system had two underground basins, and although only one collapsed, both were removed and replaced, Trego said.

This spring, officials hoped to have the repairs completed by the end of July, but that date was scuttled when plastic construction material caught fire July 10.

The fire, which produced 30-foot flames and smoke that could be seen from eastern York County, resulted in an estimated $2 million damage. Its cause was undetermined.

Trego said the center will continue to offer shuttle service from Thanksgiving evening into Black Friday.

