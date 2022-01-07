Four months after a sheriff sale, the wife of former funeral director Andrew Scheid is fighting the new property owner's effort to have her removed from the former South Prince Street funeral home.

Joseline Scheid has refused to vacate the house, even though it and an office were sold at sheriff sale in September after a bank foreclosed for failure to make mortgage payments.

Prince Street Properties LLC, the owner of 121 and 131 S. Prince St., sued Joseline Scheid on Nov. 8 in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, asking the court’s help in removing her from the former Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home property.

Scheid is fighting the ejection complaint, which differs from an eviction in that eviction involves a landlord seeking to oust a tenant who has a current lease. Ejectment seeks to remove a person from a property they have no legal right to occupy.

In her response, Scheid claimed Prince Street Properties improperly acquired the property, though she didn’t specify how it was improper.

And on Dec. 20, Scheid — who is not an attorney but is representing herself — sued Prince Street Properties. She claims in the suit that Prince Street Properties changed the locks and took items from the office. She wants a judge to allow her to file theft charges against the company.

A reliable phone number for Joseline Scheid could not be located and attorneys with Prince Street Properties declined comment Thursday.

Scheid’s husband, Andrew Scheid, 50, was sentenced Nov. 29 to prison and probation for mishandling bodies and falsifying information on death certificates. He is serving a three to 12 month prison sentence for abusing corpses by allowing them to decompose because they were not stored properly. The prison term will be followed by nine months of house arrest and five years of probation. He must also pay $9,456 restitution.

Andrew Scheid’s attorney blamed depression for Scheid's behavior.

And on Wednesday, Andrew Scheid was ordered to stand trial on charges of animal cruelty and neglect after a preliminary hearing. According to Manor Township police, he intentionally killed a calf by starvation and dehydration between Nov. 1-4 and failed to provide adequate food and water to two other bovines, and a cat, at his home in the 300 block of Old Blue Rock Road.

Contrasting narratives

Joseline Scheid’s complaint against Prince Street Properties said she called police Dec. 16 to report men taking boxes of files from the office without a warrant and putting them into a vehicle. She said one of the men told her he owned the building.

She told police about the litigation regarding ownership of the building and that she wanted charges filed, but that an officer told her police could not get boxes from the vehicle because of the ownership litigation and because the owner had a deed to the properties, according to the filing.

Joseline Scheid wrote in the filing that Prince Street Properties “maliciously and illicitly is preventing (her) to recover business memorabilia and contents” and is “seeking to unjustly further enrich themselves at the expense of all the hard work and services performed throughout the years by plaintiff and her husband until his mental breakdown …”

She is asking the court to enter an order allowing her to pursue theft charges against Prince Street Properties to allow her access to funeral home buildings so she can recover property. Her request had not been ruled on as of Thursday.

As for the ejectment complaint, Scheid claims she offered to pay off the mortgage owed on the Prince Street property, which was for nearly $1 million, but Prince Street Properties refused the offer.

An attorney for Prince Street Properties responded in a filing Wednesday that Joseline Scheid only offered to try to get a loan. Besides, the attorney wrote, she never had any ownership in the property because it was owned by a corporate entity, Scheid Real Estate Holdings, LLC.