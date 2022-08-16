A veteran Montgomery County police officer and cancer survivor who was training for an upcoming Ironman competition died after a bicycle crash Saturday in Caernarvon Township.

Brian Kozera, 44, of Blue Bell, Montgomery County, was riding his bicycle on Nolt Road at 9:48 a.m. when he ran a stop sign at South Pool Forge Road and hit the passenger side of a pickup truck, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

The intersection is about 9 miles east of New Holland and 5 miles west of Morgantown, Berks County.

Reading EMS units responded to the scene and transported Kozera to Reading hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deb Detweiler, assistant chief deputy of the Berk’s County Coroner’s Office, said Tuesday that Kozera died of blunt force trauma and internal injuries. The crash was ruled accidental. The police report indicates Kozera was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Kozera was a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, where he served as a member of the bicycle unit and as a school resource officer, according to a Facebook post from Norristown Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 31. He was training for October’s Ironman World Championship in Hawaii when the crash happened, according to the social media post.

Kozera was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2014 and the cancer had spread to his groin, pelvis, right hip, abdomen, chest and spine, according to a blog post Kozera wrote.

Kozera’s victory over cancer in 2015 is what pushed him to become an Ironman athlete. He competed in an Ironman competition in 2016 in Austria as well as five other Ironman competitions, according to Patch.com.