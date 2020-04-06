A Montgomery County man is charged with violating Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order after he stole merchandise from Weis Markets in Manheim Township and then crashed his vehicle in Chester County, police said.

Michael Daniel Soder, 44, stole three cases of Red Bull, 14 cans of baby formula and two cases of bottled water from Weis Markets March 20, according to police.

Nine days later, Soder crashed his blue Dodge Avenger into a cement barrier on the off-ramp from the Route 30 bypass to Route 202 North in West Whiteland, Chester County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Soder was found to be in possession of the stolen merchandise from Weis Markets, police said. He also had an active arrest warrant for retail theft in Montgomery County at the time of investigation, police said.

Soder is charged with retail theft by Northern Lancaster County Regional police and East Norriton Township in Montgomery County.

Pennsylvania State police have cited Soder with several traffic violations, as well as violating the state's disease control and prevention act, a summary offense punishable by a fine.

Chester and Montgomery counties were issued a stay-at-home order March 23. Lancaster County's was issued March 27.