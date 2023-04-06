A Lancaster County jury on Thursday found Carlos Montalvo-Rivera guilty of killing his wife, Olga Sanchez, and setting fire to the family home as their three children were inside in an attempt to cover up the crime.

While Montalvo-Rivera, 55, of Lancaster, showed no visible reaction as the jury foreman declared him guilty of first-degree murder, his two daughters erupted in loud wails and had to leave the courtroom.

“I love you,” the daughters each shouted.

The jury of eight men and four women also convicted Montalvo-Rivera three counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault for injuries his children suffered and one count each of arson and risking a catastrophe. They deliberated for one hour and 45 minutes.

The crimes occurred in 2010; prosecutors charged Montalvo-Rivera nine years later.

Outside the courtroom, Sanchez’s family declined to comment on the verdict. So, too, did Montalvo-Rivera’s family, through defense attorney Jack McMahon.

McMahon said he will probably appeal because Montalvo-Rivera is facing an automatic sentence of life without parole, but he said he still respected the jury’s decision.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Leigh Wilson said after the verdict, “Justice was finally accomplished for Olga Sanchez, which was long overdue.”

Wilson prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa, who said afterward that the evidence in the trial, which began March 21, showed Montalvo-Rivera to be a jealous, controlling man.

“We did hear plenty of testimony that she was with another man and (she and her husband) were having problems and they were having severe arguments and fights and threats that he was going to kill her,” Ponessa said. “And so it was perfectly reasonable to assume that maybe she had finally had enough and she told him that night (she was leaving him) after he had run into — two times — a guy who he had previously threatened to kill because he thought that she was cheating.”

Closing arguments

In her closing arguments Thursday morning, Ponessa told the jury Montalvo-Rivera killed Sanchez because he was losing control over her. The couple met when Sanchez was 14 and Montalvo-Rivera was in his mid-20s – an age difference that translated into a power dynamic that Montalvo-Rivera took advantage of. Sanchez was 30 when she was killed.

The prosecutor said Montalvo-Rivera molded Sanchez into a sex slave, and recounted how Montalvo-Rivera told investigators that the couple engaged in threesomes and made sex tapes.

Eventually, according to Ponessa, Sanchez had an affair, after which she began to shake off her husband’s control, spending his money on a breast reduction and tummy tuck.

“She’s not this little girl anymore that he can control,” Ponessa told the jury. “... She’s making a fool of him.”

Ponessa suggested that Montalvo-Rivera was angered the day before Sanchez’s death on Dec. 6, 2010, when he was out with his family and ran into a man who he wrongly thought was also having sex with his wife.

Later that night or early the next morning, Ponessa suggested, Montalvo-Rivera decided to kill his wife. Maybe, Ponessa said, Sanchez had asked for a divorce.

An autopsy of Sanchez’s body revealed she had been strangled to the point that her tongue came out of her mouth and her brain swelled, Ponessa said. Sanchez would have to have been strangled for at least a minute to a minute and a half to lose consciousness, she said, adding that was more than enough time to form a specific intent to kill required for a first-degree murder conviction.

Prosecution: Arson a cover for murder

To cover his crime, Montalvo-Rivera doused Sanchez with something flammable and the staircase leading to their second-floor bedroom with gasoline and set it on fire, Ponessa said. Sanchez was able to take one or two slight, shallow breaths of smoke-filled air before dying.

Referring to McMahon’s closing arguments in which he said no container of gasoline was found, nor was Sanchez’s cell phone that had been used minutes before the fire, Ponessa said, “That’s the point here. To burn down as much of the evidence as possible…. Her body was so badly damaged, it was completely charred away.”

McMahon had argued that Sanchez’s phone was taken by the real killer, who he said texted Sanchez’s brother, Amauris Sanchez, that she had been killed as retribution for his cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Ponessa argued that made no sense.

Amauris Sanchez had cooperated with the DEA, but it was years before his sister’s death, Ponessa said. And while he may have testified a couple of times in drug cases, his cooperation was largely limited to helping translate.

Amauris Sanchez wasn’t hiding in fear, but rather lived openly and ran a successful business, even being featured in magazine and newspaper articles, Ponessa said. Amauris Sanchez owns K&A Appliance.

Defense argues reasonable doubt

McMahon argued to the jurors that the prosecution hadn’t produced enough evidence to prove Montalvo-Rivera guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

McMahon questioned why no testing for gasoline was done on the sweatpants Montalvo-Rivera was wearing – pants he willingly gave investigators. Nor did investigators swab Montalvo-Rivera's hands for gasoline.

McMahon argued investigators zeroed in on Montalvo-Rivera from the start and ignored anything that didn’t point to his client.

McMahon also criticized the prosecution for the length of time between Sanchez’s death and the filing of murder, arson and related charges nearly a decade later.

Lancaster police charged Montalvo-Rivera in October 2019 with homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, arson and related charges. The three counts of attempted homicide relate to Montalvo-Rivera’s children, who were in the North Plum Street home when the fire was set. All were injured, but escaped.

Ponessa said Montalvo-Rivera may not have intended to kill or harm them, but he should be convicted based on the legal principle of transference.

The children — Kassandra Montalvo, 20, Kiana Montalvo, 22, and Carlos Xavier Montalvo, 26 — stand by their father. His daughters told him they loved him at the end of arguments, before he was led from the courtroom after closings concluded.

McMahon said all the evidence in the case was available in 2010, yet the prosecution “hesitated and refrained from acting for nine years.”

That hesitation, McMahon argued, was more than enough reasonable doubt for jurors to find Montalvo-Rivera not guilty.

Montalvo-Rivera did not testify. Instead, his various statements to investigators over the years, as well as his testimony to a grand jury in 2013, were presented to jurors.

Ponessa disputed McMahon’s assertion that investigators developed no new evidence.

“There was multiple things happening throughout this investigation,” Ponessa said, and she credited former city police detective Nathan Nickel for his dedication to the case, even after he left the city to work for the state attorney general’s office.

Ponessa said all the evidence pointed to Montalvo-Rivera. She pointed out his numerous inconsistencies in statements from the beginning, including whether his hands had been tied.

In one version, Montalvo-Rivera said his hands were never tied, but he later admitted they were, saying he had been knocked unconscious for at least 45 minutes by intruders and tied up.

Had that been the case, Ponessa said, Montalvo-Rivera would have died from breathing in heated smoke. And, despite supposedly lying near his wife in the area of greatest fire damage, Montalvo-Rivera suffered no burns, yet her body was badly burned, she said.

Ponessa concluded her more than 90 minute argument by holding up a roughly 2-by-3-foot photo of Sanchez and telling the jury that now is the time to give Olga and her family justice.

Her voice rising as she strode to the defense table where Montalvo-Rivera sat, Ponessa told the jurors, “You look at that man and find that man guilty.”