Lancaster County service workers and local contractors completed a disinfection of Lancaster County Prison’s water system Friday, but making sure the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease does not return will remain a safety concern going forward.

The county likely will begin regular testing of the prison water system for the presence of Legionella bacteria after it was discovered there last month, said Bob Devonshire, the county’s general services director.

Seven water sources have tested positive for the presence of Legionella bacteria since mid-August, according to prison officials.

“In the foreseeable future, more than likely every two weeks we’ll do testing,” Devonshire said Friday.

Legionella showed up on the prison’s radar Aug. 11, when state corrections officials informed the county that an inmate at the state prison in Camp Hill who had been incarcerated at the county prison in July tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease, according to Maria Bivens, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

The inmate was housed in the county prison’s medical unit, prison officials reported last week.

The notification led prison officials to test for Legionella bacteria from water sources in the medical unit, including the cell of the former inmate who tested positive. Ten days later, officials received a positive result from that cell’s sink.

The prisoner in Camp Hill has fully recovered, according to county officials.

Disinfecting the water

Last week, prison officials made the test result public and announced they would be disinfecting the water system in the medical unit. Then on Wednesday, officials reported six additional positive test results from various locations in the prison’s highrise building, which houses most of the prison’s incarcerated population.

Since then, county general services employees, York-based water treatment firm Guardian CSC and contractors from the corrections consultant CGL have all helped to flush and disinfect water throughout the highrise.

Guardian workers have been injecting pipes with chlorine. Once water sources such as faucets begin to produce water with 50 parts per million of chlorine, Devonshire said, the treated water sits for a couple hours to let the chlorine do its work. Workers then flush the water until the added chlorine is gone.

The county emergency management services agency provided tables, snacks, drinks and coolers for inmates and staff while they were moved temporarily around the prison, Warden Cheryl Steberger said in an email Friday.

Inmates are temporarily spending the day “in the gymnasium, outdoor yard and other available space to provide them with a place to go as the process unfolds,” Warden said. The highrise is made up of three towers. “Each (tower) is completed before the end of the day so they can return to their cells in the evening as normal. It is not easy, but we have a great team at the prison who are working collaboratively to ensure that the process moves swiftly and safely.”

Staff maintained visitation services while the work was going on, Steberger said.

Finding the source

Devonshire said Friday that the county is performing tests to identify where the bacteria is originating. Recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for building managers to test everywhere to narrow it down to a source in the water system.

So far, county officials have ruled out the city water supply and the prison’s hot water tanks as potential sources, Devonshire said.

With those ruled out, Devonshire said, the problem area could be a section of piping that may not get a lot of consistent use, such as a cell that is unoccupied for some time.

Legionella flourishes in water above room temperature, with 100 degrees being the sweet spot, according to Janet Stout, associate professor at University of Pittsburgh and founder of Special Pathogens Laboratory in Pittsburgh.

Water and HVAC systems for large buildings commonly hold Legionella, the microbiologist said, because their plumbing is complex and there is a greater chance sections of it are holding unused water for long periods.

Testing is crucial for larger buildings to prevent an outbreak, Stout said, and it’s key to staving off the bacteria after it’s detected.

“If you don’t test for Legionella, you don’t even know if what you’re doing is working,” Stout said.

Acute outbreaks in which a group of people are infected in quick succession are rare for Legionnaires’ disease, according to Janet Stout, associate professor at University of Pittsburgh and founder of Special Pathogens Laboratory in Pittsburgh.

Because the disease is rare, the CDC considers two cases of the disease from the same source within 12 months to be an outbreak.

“Public health officials understand that cases can occur over time, not as a big spike,” Stout said.

Legionella can grow and recede over the course of a year based on factors such as heat and humidity, according to the CDC. Reported cases tend to peak in the summer and early fall.

Legionella, now a globally recognized pathogen, was first discovered at a 1976 American Legion convention in Philadelphia, which gave the bacteria its name. Legionnaires’ Disease is a serious form of pneumonia that can be especially deadly for adults older than 50 and people with chronic health conditions. The disease is typically contracted from inhaling water droplets produced by sinks, showers and other building systems that use water.