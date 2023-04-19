Lancaster County has earned another failing grade for air quality from the American Lung Association.

But a closer look at the data used for the Lung Association’s “State of the Air '' report released today shows that the “F” Lancaster County received for the number of days when soot levels led to unhealthy air may not be a fair representation of the county’s air quality.

Instead, it may simply be the result of an air monitoring station in Leacock Township that is detecting high levels of very local pollution that are then extrapolated across the entire county where the air is likely not as poor.

“There are likely some very localized sources there, but what that is specifically, I’m not quite sure yet. But we are analyzing the data to try to get a sense of that,” Sean Nolan, the environmental group manager for the state Department of Environmental Protection’s division of air monitoring, said in an interview Tuesday.

The Leacock Township air monitoring station is one of two in Lancaster County.

Ever since it began measuring soot levels in 2014, DEP, which operates the monitors, has been studying whether the one in Leacock Township should be moved to a spot that is more representative of the county’s air. But during that time, the Lung Association has continued using the monitor’s data for its annual reports in which Lancaster County has scored poorly for soot levels.

In this year’s report, the Lung Association put Lancaster County on its “25 worst” metro areas for short-term spikes in soot levels

“That continues to be a problem in this year’s report. And that’s something we are really concerned about,” said Kevin Stewart, environmental health director for the American Lung Association. “Compared to other areas around the country, it is one of the unhealthiest for the daily measure.”

New monitor worsens air reports

The Lung Association’s annual air quality report tracks and grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution (smog), annual particle pollution (soot), and short-term spikes in particle pollution over a three-year period. This year’s full report, which covers 2019-2021, is available at Lung.org/sota.

To create its report, the Lung Association relies on air monitors authorized by the Environmental Protection Agency. In Lancaster County smog and soot levels are measured at two monitoring stations: one at Lincoln Middle School in Lancaster city and a second next to the Leacock Township municipal building near the village of Intercourse.

The Leacock Township monitor - known as Lancaster Downwind – began measuring soot levels in 2014 and was immediately suspected of measuring “very local sources” of pollution, making it a poor gauge of the air across the entire county.

“DEP recommended moving the Lancaster Downwind monitor to a portion of Lancaster County that is a) more representative of the ambient air in the high population areas of Lancaster County and b) an area that is not influenced by local sources,” read DEP’s 2015 ambient air monitoring network plan.

When the Lung Association began using soot readings from the Lancaster Downwind monitor for its report, its measure of poor air quality days in Lancaster County spiked nearly 60% for a three-year period from 2014 to 2016.

Part of the reason for the jump is that the Lung Association attributes the worst reading at any official monitoring station to an entire metro area, meaning that a poor reading at the Leacock Township station would trump a good reading in Lancaster city.

“It doesn’t matter which monitor it is, we just say what’s the highest and that’s the one we count for a certain day,” Stewart said.

Nolan said the Lancaster Downwind monitor was originally set up in 2008 to measure ozone levels as a complement to the ozone monitor in Lancaster city. When the county’s population passed 500,000, EPA mandates required a second monitor for soot levels, which Nolan said was easiest to just add to the existing monitoring station in Leacock Township.

But DEP quickly began to consider other possible locations after the readings for soot levels significantly higher than those from the Lancaster city monitor.

“We want to be more representative,” Nolan said. “We don’t want to be controlled by one source if it is not indicative of the entire region which we’re monitoring. So we want to try to get it in a location that is more representative of the ambient air in eastern Lancaster County.”

Pollution source unknown

Nolan said it is still not clear exactly what is leading to the high soot level readings in Intercourse, although he suspects it may have something to do with the prevalence of wood-burning stoves on nearby farms.

Other factors could be vehicle emissions from major roadways such as routes 283, 30 and 222 that come together just north of Lancaster city and could be sending emissions downwind to the air monitor in Leacock Township, Nolan said.

Although the Lancaster Downwind monitor consistently gives higher readings of short-term soot levels than the one in Lancaster city and is not considered to be representative of the county’s air as a whole, Nolan said it still provides valuable information about air pollution.

Nolan also notes that even with some of the recent elevated readings, the Lancaster Downwind monitor is showing that the air is within federal pollution limits.

“(The American Lung Association) has their own rating system for those standards,” Nolan said. “I will say that we are in attainment for both the short-term and long-term EPA standards at both monitoring stations and have been for a little bit of time.”

Not breathing average air

Stewart, who lives in Manor Township, said he wasn’t aware that the Lancaster Downwind monitor was still under consideration to be moved.

“I had thought (the issue) had been laid to rest sometime in the years after the initial ‘high event’ in February 2014,” he said. “It is possible that a recurrence of high values in 2019 and 2021 have brought the matter back into consideration.”

While the monitor could be creating an overly gloomy picture of air quality in Lancaster County, Stewart said it is still an air monitor that is validated by state and local air pollution agencies, and that such monitors are the only way to create a picture of air quality across the entire country.

“This report is a nationwide report talking about two of the major air pollutants for which data are available across the country so we can compare area to area. It is not completely exhaustive,” Stewart said. “We’re not writing an encyclopedia each year of all of the air pollution sources.”

Overall, Stewart said the data on air quality is likely undercounting the bad air days experienced across the country, partially because - as is happening in Lancaster County - pollution agencies typically want to situate air monitors in places that will measure the average air quality in a region.

“We know people don’t breathe average air and everyone deserves to breathe clean air, Stewart said. “People are breathing that air (in Leacock Township), it’s adversely affecting people’s health and we believe it should be better controlled.”

On the bad list

In its report, the Lung Association gives letter grades to communities and ranks them based on the pollution readings. Areas with the worst scores are grouped on “top 25 worst” lists for ozone levels and long-term levels of soot as well as short-term spikes in soot levels.

While the federal air quality standard can be met even with some unhealthy days, Stewart said the Lung Association considers every bad air day a cause for concern, especially for older adults, children and people with a variety of lung diseases who are considered to be especially vulnerable.

“Even one bad air day can be one bad air day too many to someone who is in this sensitive group,” Stewart said.

The current report shows Lancaster County earning its best-ever grade of B for levels of ozone, which puts it 91st worst among the 223 metro areas covered in the report. Yet its reading for short term spikes in soot landed it 24th on a list of mostly western cities impacted by wildfires.

“Pittsburgh and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, posted more days high in fine particle pollution in this year’s report, and remained the two worst metro areas in the country east of the Mississippi for this pollutant measure,” the report said.

Lancaster made that list because of 19 days in the three-year period from 2019 to 2021 when short term spikes in soot levels made it “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to a federal rating scale. On two days during the period air was considered unhealthy for everyone.

The worst city on the “top 25” most polluted list for short-term spikes in soot was Bakersfield, California, where during the same three-year period 201 days were unhealthy for sensitive groups, 38 days were “unhealthy,” and one day was “very unhealthy.”