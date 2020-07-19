Weather Feature 4.jpg
Ornamental grass tassels help hide the sun as it sets over Meadia Heights Golf Club's tenth tee box on Monday, September 15, 2014.

 Suzette Wenger/staff

According to the National Weather Service, there is now a heat advisory in effect for Monday, July 20 in Lancaster County from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m..

The heat is expected to reach a high of 95 degrees on Monday, with the added heat index making it feel like 103 degrees.

There's a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and into the evening, followed by cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

The NWS advises anyone going outside to stay hydrated to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid heat exhaustion.

