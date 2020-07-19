According to the National Weather Service, there is now a heat advisory in effect for Monday, July 20 in Lancaster County from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m..

The heat is expected to reach a high of 95 degrees on Monday, with the added heat index making it feel like 103 degrees.

The next couple of days are going to be hot across central PA. Here the the maximum heat index values we are expecting both Sunday and Monday afternoon, along with some guidance for coping with the heat from the PA Dept of Health. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/j9BFvad8sA — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 18, 2020

There's a slight chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and into the evening, followed by cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

The NWS advises anyone going outside to stay hydrated to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid heat exhaustion.

