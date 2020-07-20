Weather Feature 4.jpg
Ornamental grass tassels help hide the sun as it sets over Meadia Heights Golf Club's tenth tee box on Monday, September 15, 2014.

 Suzette Wenger/staff

According to the National Weather Service, there is now a heat advisory in effect for Monday, July 20 in Lancaster County from noon to 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to hit 96 degrees this afternoon, with the added heat index making it feel like 100 degrees.

Temperatures will remain in the 90s for most of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The next chance at precipitation is forecast to be Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms.

The NWS advises anyone going outside to stay hydrated to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid heat exhaustion.

