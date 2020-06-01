Editor's note: This will update throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 news.

Posted 6:55 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has confirmed 71,926 cases of COVID-19 in the state since March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reports that 5,555 Pa. residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 3,161 positive cases of the virus, said the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Helping to protect others in your community from #COVID19 is important as counties move into the yellow and green phases of reopening.Please continue to: 😷 wear a cloth mask in public↔️ practice social distancing👋 wash your hands often pic.twitter.com/3FQpX7lrAr — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 31, 2020

Both the state health department and county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that Lancaster County has seen 297 virus-related deaths.

To date, 383,111 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

