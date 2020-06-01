Protests spark virus fears in US; South Korea sees new cases

A man wears a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as he walks alone on the beach Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Satellite Beach, Fla.

 Charlie Riedel

Editor's note: This will update throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 news.

Posted 6:55 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has confirmed 71,926 cases of COVID-19 in the state since March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reports that 5,555 Pa. residents have died as a result of COVID-19. 

Lancaster County has seen 3,161 positive cases of the virus, said the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 

Both the state health department and county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that Lancaster County has seen 297 virus-related deaths.

To date, 383,111 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

