Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with more information.

Posted 6:40 a.m.

Pennsylvania has now seen 89,854 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,753 total deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 4,589 total cases and 366 total virus-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Wearing a mask in public is essential to stopping the recent increase in #COVID19 cases in Pennsylvania—it's also mandatory.Do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in PA: wear a mask, keep your social distance + wash your hands often.#MaskUpPA #COVIDStopsWithMe pic.twitter.com/CarwHB2PYk — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 5, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 352 deaths in the county.

To date, 734,846 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next