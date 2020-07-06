my mask protects you your mask protects me

Pennsylvania Department of Health posted this on its Facebook page May 4, 2020, with the message: "My mask protects you, your mask protects me 😷 You can't always see if someone around you has a compromised immune system or underlying medical condition. Protect others from COVID-19 by wearing a mask when you leave home + keeping at least 6 feet between yourself + others."

 PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with more information.

Posted 6:40 a.m.

Pennsylvania has now seen 89,854 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,753 total deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 4,589 total cases and 366 total virus-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 352 deaths in the county.

To date, 734,846 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

