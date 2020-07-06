Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with more information.
Posted 6:40 a.m.
Pennsylvania has now seen 89,854 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state also reported 6,753 total deaths to date.
Lancaster County has seen 4,589 total cases and 366 total virus-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Wearing a mask in public is essential to stopping the recent increase in #COVID19 cases in Pennsylvania—it's also mandatory.Do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in PA: wear a mask, keep your social distance + wash your hands often.#MaskUpPA #COVIDStopsWithMe pic.twitter.com/CarwHB2PYk— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 5, 2020
The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 352 deaths in the county.
To date, 734,846 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.