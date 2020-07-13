Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 news.

Posted 7:12 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 95,414 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has seen 4,844 total cases of COVID-19 to date and 383 virus-related deaths, according to the state's department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 366 total deaths.

Editor's note: The Pennsylvania Department of Health's website is undergoing maintenance, so more accurate, in depth information will be available then.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next