Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

FILE - In this June 16, 2020, file photo, guests required to wear masks because of the coronavirus stroll through the Disney Springs shopping, dining and entertainment complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen on July 11. In May, the company opened Disney Springs.

 John Raoux

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest in COVID-19 news.

Posted 7:12 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 95,414 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has seen 4,844 total cases of COVID-19 to date and 383 virus-related deaths, according to the state's department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 366 total deaths.

Editor's note: The Pennsylvania Department of Health's website is undergoing maintenance, so more accurate, in depth information will be available then.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to read next

Tags