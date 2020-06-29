Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest COVID-19 information.

Posted 11:51 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 85,988 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state's department of health has not yet confirmed the total death count from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. This post will be updated when the death count is released.

Lancaster County has reached 4,414 total cases to date and 356 deaths, according to the department of health.

To date, 666,901 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:04 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 85,496 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

As of Monday morning, the Department of Health's dashboard on total COVID-19 death count has not been updated from Friday's numbers.

Lancaster County has seen 4,388 positive cases of the virus to date and 356 virus-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

#COVID19 Update (as of 6/28/20 at 12:00 am):• 505 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 85,496 total cases statewide • 6,606 deaths statewide• 657,486 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosFeSwv — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 28, 2020

The Lancaster County coroner's office confirmed via their COVID-19 dashboard that the county has actually seen 340 virus-related deaths.

To date, 657,486 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

