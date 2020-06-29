Contact tracing PA DOH LOGO
Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest COVID-19 information.

Posted 7:04 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 85,496 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

As of Monday morning, the Department of Health's dashboard on total COVID-19 death count has not been updated from Friday's numbers.

Lancaster County has seen 4,388 positive cases of the virus to date and 356 virus-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office confirmed via their COVID-19 dashboard that the county has actually seen 340 virus-related deaths.

To date, 657,486 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

