As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 85,496 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

As of Monday morning, the Department of Health's dashboard on total COVID-19 death count has not been updated from Friday's numbers.

Lancaster County has seen 4,388 positive cases of the virus to date and 356 virus-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

#COVID19 Update (as of 6/28/20 at 12:00 am):• 505 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 85,496 total cases statewide • 6,606 deaths statewide• 657,486 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosFeSwv — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 28, 2020

The Lancaster County coroner's office confirmed via their COVID-19 dashboard that the county has actually seen 340 virus-related deaths.

To date, 657,486 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

