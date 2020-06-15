Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest virus news.

Posted 12:09 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 79,121 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,243 deaths.

Lancaster County has reached 3,777 cases and 331 deaths, said the state department of health.

To date, 513,909 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:04 a.m.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has seen 320 deaths as of Monday morning, according to Lancaster's COVID-19 dashboard.

To date, 504,435 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

