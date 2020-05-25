Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond

Posted 12 p.m. Monday

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 68,186.

The number of cases in Lancaster County has climbed to 2,896. The county coroner told LNP | LancasterOnline on Sunday that the number of deaths has risen to 281.

To date, 334,928 have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Department of Health also indicates that 61% of individuals with COVID-19 have recovered. That is determined by using a calculation similar to what other states are using - if a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test or onset of symptoms, then a person is considered recovered.

Posted 12 p.m. Sunday

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 67,713, a 730 increase from the count on Saturday.

Posted 2 p.m. Sunday

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 281, one more than Saturday's count.

The COVID-19 related deaths has risen to 5,124, a 28 increase from Saturday's count.

What to know for today:

- Lancaster County, along with the rest of the counties in the state, are moving to the 'yellow' phase of the reopening process on Friday, June 5. 17 additional counties will also move to the 'green' phase next week.

