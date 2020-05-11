Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Pennsylvania now has 57,154 cases of COVID-19 and 3,731 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's noon update.

Lancaster County has 2,256 cases and 168 deaths, according to the department of health.

To date, 231,704 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Gov. Tom Wolf is holding a press conference to talk about the phased reopening plan.

As of noon Sunday, there are a total of 56,611 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The number of COVID-19-related deaths is at 3,707.

Lancaster County's case count is at 2,223 with 166 deaths, according to the Department of Health. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday that the county has actually seen 233 deaths.

What to know for today

Lancaster County elected officials plan to move the county to the "yellow" reopening phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan. The move comes after Wolf extended the stay-at-home order for some counties, including Lancaster, until at least June 4.