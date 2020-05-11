Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.
Lancaster County officials sent a letter stating they plan to move the county from the red to yellow phase on Friday. When that happens, what will you do?
Posted 11:56 a.m.
Pennsylvania now has 57,154 cases of COVID-19 and 3,731 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's noon update.
Lancaster County has 2,256 cases and 168 deaths, according to the department of health.
To date, 231,704 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
Posted 11:32 a.m.
Gov. Tom Wolf is holding a press conference to talk about the phased reopening plan.
Posted 7:15 a.m.
As of noon Sunday, there are a total of 56,611 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The number of COVID-19-related deaths is at 3,707.
Lancaster County's case count is at 2,223 with 166 deaths, according to the Department of Health. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday that the county has actually seen 233 deaths.
What to know for today
- Lancaster County elected officials plan to move the county to the "yellow" reopening phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan. The move comes after Wolf extended the stay-at-home order for some counties, including Lancaster, until at least June 4.
York and Adams county officials sent separate letters to Gov. Wolf requesting that their counties be allowed to transition from red to yellow on May 15. Franklin County officials said they will be moving to yellow Friday, May 15.