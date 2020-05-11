Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

As of noon Sunday, there are a total of 56,611 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The number of COVID-19-related deaths is at 3,707.

Lancaster County's case count is at 2,223 with 166 deaths, according to the Department of Health. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday that the county has actually seen 233 deaths.

Lancaster County elected officials plan to move the county to the "yellow" reopening phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan. The move comes after Wolf extended the stay-at-home order for some counties, including Lancaster, until at least June 4.