As of noon Sunday, there are a total of 56,611 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The number of COVID-19-related deaths is at 3,707.
Lancaster County's case count is at 2,223 with 166 deaths, according to the Department of Health. Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday that the county has actually seen 233 deaths.
What to know for today
- Lancaster County elected officials plan to move the county to the "yellow" reopening phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan. The move comes after Wolf extended the stay-at-home order for some counties, including Lancaster, until at least June 4.
York and Adams county officials sent separate letters to Gov. Wolf requesting that their counties be allowed to transition from red to yellow on May 15. Franklin County officials said they will be moving to yellow Friday, May 15.
Here are the differences between the red, yellow, green stages of Gov. Wolf's plan to reopen the state
