Editor's note: This story will be updated. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 11:46 a.m.

Pennsylvania is now up to 42,050 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 1,597 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

In Lancaster County, 1,633 have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

A target goal for reopening PA has been set at having fewer than 50 new confirmed cases per 100,000 population reported in the previous 14 days. Here's how to do the math ⤵️The target data goal is NOT the only metric to be met before reopening a region. pic.twitter.com/vKzxZ227pi — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 27, 2020

The health department reports 75 deaths for Lancaster County, though the county coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, told a reporter with LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 145 deaths.

So far, 7,125 people in Lancaster County have tested negative for COVID-19, and 161,372 Pa. residents have tested negative.

Posted 6:41 a.m.

Pennsylvania is now up to 41,165 positive cases and 1,550 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Death.

Lancaster County now has 1,577 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

While the state health department reports that 74 people have died from COVID-19 complications, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday night that the county has actually seen 145 deaths.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

There is not a clear picture of who died where, as the communication between the health department and county coroners has been lackluster.

To date, 157,428 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- A Lancaster rabbi recounts what it was like dealing with COVID-19 in a newsletter called "View from the ICU."

- Inconsistent business waivers leave some county businesses reeling without work.

- A Lancaster nurse and her first COVID-19 patient navigate tricky waters together. Here is their story.

- The Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County have created a strategy for the business community to gradually make strides toward full operation while adjusting to a "new normal."

What to read next