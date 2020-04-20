Editor's note: This story will be updated. Check back in for the latest information.

Posted 12:02 p.m.

A rally today at noon at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg could draw thousands of people in support of reopening the state's economy.

Several organizations are behind the statehouse rally.

Posted 11:49 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 33,232 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also confirmed that 1,204 Pennsylvania residents have died as a result of the virus.

In Lancaster County, there are 1,236 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. An additional 5,808 people in Lancaster County have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Department of Health states that Lancaster County has seen 66 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

So far, 129,720 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will be holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Posted 6:42 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania now has 32,284 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health has also reported 1,112 Pa. residents have died due to complications with COVID-19.

Lancaster County has 1,188 cases of COVID-19, reports the Pa. Department of Health.

The health department reports that Lancaster County has seen 60 deaths as a result of COVID-19, though county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Sunday afternoon that the county has seen 98 deaths.

There have been 126,570 tests that have come back negative for COVID-19 in Pa. residents, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

What to know for today

- Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that Pa. residents and employees must wear masks when going into businesses to work or shop. The order started last night at 8 p.m.

- Several Lancaster County state liquor stores are now offering curbside pickup

- Street cleaning in Lancaster city resumes today. Here's what you need to know.

- An anti-shutdown rally is going to happen in Harrisburg today, noting the start of the backlash in the state.

- Reporter Ty Lohr wrote a column reflecting on what it's been like as a reporter over the last month.

