Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 12:34 p.m.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter of LNP | LancasterOnline that there have been 50 residents who have died because of complications with COVID-19.

Posted 11:55 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 24,199 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, 828 are in Lancaster County.

The statewide death count of people who have died because of COVID-19 complications is 524.

Lancaster County has seen 24, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Sunday afternoon, however, that there have actually been 40 COVID-19 related deaths in Lancaster County.

The discrepancy comes from how things are reported to the state vs. how the coroner's office classifies cause of death.

So far, 105,593 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 6:51 a.m.

Pennsylvania has 22,833 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 507 virus-related deaths.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County has reported 772 cases of COVID-19, according to the state department of health.

Twenty-four Lancaster County residents were reported dead to the Pennsylvania Department of Health; however, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday afternoon that the county has seen 40 deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a full list of cases and deaths by county.

So far, 102,057 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.

Coronavirus reads to catch up on

What to read next