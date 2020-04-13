Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Pennsylvania has 22,833 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 507 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has reported 772 cases of COVID-19, according to the state department of health.

Twenty-four Lancaster County residents were reported dead to the Pennsylvania Department of Health; however, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday afternoon that the county has seen 40 deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a full list of cases and deaths by county.

So far, 102,057 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.

