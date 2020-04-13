Tanger April 3

The parking lots are empty at Tanger Outlets Friday, April 3, 2020. All stores at Tanger are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Do you think President Donald Trump is doing a good job with handling the coronavirus pandemic and its effects in the United States?

You voted:

Posted 6:51 a.m.

Pennsylvania has 22,833 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 

The state has also seen 507 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has reported 772 cases of COVID-19, according to the state department of health. 

Twenty-four Lancaster County residents were reported dead to the Pennsylvania Department of Health; however, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday afternoon that the county has seen 40 deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a full list of cases and deaths by county.

So far, 102,057 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.

Coronavirus reads to catch up on

Sign up for our newsletter

What to read next

Tags