Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.
Posted 6:51 a.m.
Pennsylvania has 22,833 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state has also seen 507 virus-related deaths.
Lancaster County has reported 772 cases of COVID-19, according to the state department of health.
Twenty-four Lancaster County residents were reported dead to the Pennsylvania Department of Health; however, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday afternoon that the county has seen 40 deaths related to COVID-19.
Here is a full list of cases and deaths by county.
So far, 102,057 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.