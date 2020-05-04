Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 12:31 p.m.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni told a reporter that Lancaster County's death count is up to 198 as of Monday afternoon.

Posted 12:08 p.m.

Pennsylvania is now at 50,092 cases of COVID-19 and 2,458 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has seen 1,991 cases and 113 deaths, according to the state department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday that the county has actually seen 190 deaths due to COVID-19.

To date, 195,498 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 10:29 a.m.

Starting today, Costco will have a designated hour for senior and/or high risk shoppers from 9 to 10 a.m.

All rules for visiting Costco can be found here.

Posted 7:08 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania now has 49,267 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 2,444 deaths related to COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County has reached 1,936 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

Though the state reports that Lancaster County has seen 112 deaths related to the coronavirus, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday that the county has actually seen 190.

To date, 191,374 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Lancaster is about 6 weeks behind York in starting COVID-19 contact tracing. York has a 20-employee public health bureau; Lancaster does not.

- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lagging in reporting the deaths caused by COVID-19 in Philadelphia. This is also happening in Lancaster, and it's why the state's count is different from the county coroner's count.

- COVID-19 is taking a toll on Lancaster County nursing homes.

- Long's Park Summer Music Series was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Foundation board member Brad Zuke said that under current state guidelines, crowds of the size generated by the Summer Music Series are not feasible.

What to read next