Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 7:34 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania had 124,460 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,468 total deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 6,212 total cases and 421 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed that the county has actually seen 402 total deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 1,332,403 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

