Posted 12:04 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 12,980 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There are 162 reported deaths caused by complications with COVID-19.

Of the state's cases, Lancaster County residents make up 408.

Thirteen Lancaster County residents have died from COVID-19, according to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni.

The Department of Health's website says that Lancaster County has 11 deaths.

Here's a full list of case count and deaths by county.

In total, 70,874 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Posted 12:00 p.m.

An employee of Stauffers of Kissel Hill's Rohrerstown location has tested positive for COVID-19 April 4, the company announced in a Facebook post Monday morning.

The store, at 301 Rohrerstown Road, will remain open; no other team members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Facebook post.

As a precaution, those who came in direct contact with the employee, who hasn't worked in that location since March 30, are under self-quarantine.

Posted 6:53 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 11,510 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Sunday night, according to the state's department of health.

Of those 11,510, there are 371 in Lancaster County.

The reported death toll for the state, as of Sunday night, is 150. The Pa. Department of Health's website has Lancaster County listed with 8 deaths, but Lancaster County coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni said that the county has 13 confirmed deaths.

So far, 66,261 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- The School District of Lancaster is learning to navigate online learning with 11,000+ students.

- People are going outside for a breath of fresh air. But, that means Lancaster County parks are swarmed.

- When faced with adversity, Lancaster County residents turn to art with positive messages.

- People are learning to navigate being unable to see their families due to the coronavirus. Instead, they opt for visiting through windows.

- Donors are helping several county students stay in hotels during uncertain times.

