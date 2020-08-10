Editor's Note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

7:10 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 118,852 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 7,314 state residents have died due to the virus.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 5,923 cases and 411 deaths to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has seen 394 total deaths.

To date, 1,228,358 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

