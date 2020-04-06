Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check in with for more information.

Pennsylvania is up to 11,510 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Sunday night, according to the state's department of health.

Of those 11,510, there are 371 in Lancaster County.

The reported death toll for the state, as of Sunday night, is 150. The Pa. Department of Health's website has Lancaster County listed with 8 deaths, but Lancaster County coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni said that the county has 13 confirmed deaths.

So far, 66,261 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- The School District of Lancaster is learning to navigate online learning with 11,000+ students.

- People are going outside for a breath of fresh air. But, that means Lancaster County parks are swarmed.

- When faced with adversity, Lancaster County residents turn to art with positive messages.

- People are learning to navigate being unable to see their families due to the coronavirus. Instead, they opt for visiting through windows.

- Donors are helping several county students stay in hotels during uncertain times.

