Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for more information.

Posted 12:34 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 108,264 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,122 total COVID-19 deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 5,328 total cases and 401 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,042,424 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:43 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania had reported 107,425 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,118 total deaths from COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County reported 5,311 cases to date and 401 total deaths as of Sunday morning, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has actually seen 381 total deaths, according to the coroner office's dashboard.

To date, 1,028,776 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next