Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 7:43 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 101,027 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also confirmed that there have been 7,015 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 5,052 total cases and 392 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that the county has actually seen 374 total deaths, according to the coroner's office dashboard.

To date, 926,352 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

