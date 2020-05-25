Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond

Caution tape is wrapped around benches to discourage sitting at a nearly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Ocean Grove, N.J., during the coronavirus pandemic.

 John Minchillo

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news surrounding COVID-19.

Posted 12 p.m. Sunday

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 67,713, a 730 increase from the count on Saturday.

Posted 2 p.m. Sunday

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 281, one more than Saturday's count.

The COVID-19 related deaths has risen to 5,124, a 28 increase from Saturday's count.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to know for today:

- Lancaster County, along with the rest of the counties in the state, are moving to the 'yellow' phase of the reopening process on Friday, June 5. 17 additional counties will also move to the 'green' phase next week.

Related articles

Tags