Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Pennsylvania has seen 81,266 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the state's Department of Health's update as of Friday afternoon.

A total of 77% of patients have recovered from COVID-19. A person is considered recovered if a case has not been reported as a death, and if it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test or onset of symptoms.

To date, 6,423 state residents have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health. A total of 556,461 citizens have tested negative for COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 3,999 cases and 344 deaths to date, according to the Department of Health.

