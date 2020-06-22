Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted at 12:01 p.m.

In its noon update Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the state has seen a total of 82,168 cases of COVID-19 to date.

To date, a total of 6,426 people have died of COVID-19, according to Department of Health. A total of 78% of patients have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 585,662 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 4,029 cases and 347 deaths.

#COVID19 Update (as of 6/22/20 at 12:00 am):• 456 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 82,186 total cases statewide • 6,426 deaths statewide• 585,662 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 22, 2020

Posted at 7:15 a.m.

Pennsylvania has seen 81,266 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the state's Department of Health's update as of Friday afternoon.

A total of 77% of patients have recovered from COVID-19. A person is considered recovered if a case has not been reported as a death, and if it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test or onset of symptoms.

To date, 6,423 state residents have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health. A total of 556,461 citizens have tested negative for COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 3,999 cases and 344 deaths to date, according to the Department of Health.

