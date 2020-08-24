Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information.

Posted 12:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania has now seen 129,474 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,579 total deaths from COVID-19 to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 8/24/20 at 12:00 am):• 426 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 129,474 total cases statewide • 7,579 deaths statewide• 1,433,364 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 24, 2020

Lancaster County has seen 6,479 total cases and 428 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,433,364 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 9:54 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, 129,048 Pa. residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The state also reported 7,578 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 6,465 total cases and 428 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office says that the county has actually seen 403 total cases to date.

To date, 1,423,972 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next