As of Sunday morning, 129,048 Pa. residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,578 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 6,465 total cases and 428 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office says that the county has actually seen 403 total cases to date.

To date, 1,423,972 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

