Posted 1:54 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 114,155 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state did not report any new deaths overnight from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 5,682 total cases to date and 407 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

To date, 1,142,414 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:15 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has 113,590 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,209 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 5,654 total cases to date and 407 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has actually seen 385 total deaths, according to the coroner's office's dashboard.

To date, 1,130,979 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

