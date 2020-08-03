Students return to campus amid virus growth in some states

College students with the assistance of their families begin moving in for the fall semester at N.C. State University in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, July 31, 2020. The first wave of college students returning to their dorms aren’t finding the typical mobs of students and parents. At N.C. State, the return of students was staggered over 10 days and students were greeted Friday by socially distant volunteers donning masks and face shields.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has 113,590 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 7,209 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 5,654 total cases to date and 407 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has actually seen 385 total deaths, according to the coroner's office's dashboard.

To date, 1,130,979 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

