Posted 7:05 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 75,592 residents test positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported seeing deaths from 5,943 Pa. residents.

Lancaster County has seen 3,461 residents test positive for the virus and 318 virus-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that the county has seen 311 virus-related deaths.

To date, 444,173 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

