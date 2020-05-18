Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest in COVID-19 news. Be sure to check back.

Posted 12:15 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 63,056 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reports 4,505 deaths relating to the virus.

In Lancaster County, 2,552 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 187 residents have died from the virus.

The state department of health also reports that 169 of the 187 deaths have occurred in those who were living or working in nursing homes. The DOH now lists more data relating to those whom were affected by COVID-19.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday afternoon that the county has actually seen 258 deaths.

To date, 277,553 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 6:48 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, there are 62,234 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reports seeing 4,418 deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,508 positive cases of COVID-19 and 187 deaths, according to the department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday afternoon that the county has actually seen 258 deaths.

To date, 270,670 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

