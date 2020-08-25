Editor's note: This story will be updated.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania had seen 129,474 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state had also reported 7,579 total deaths from COVID-19 to date.

Lancaster County had seen 6,479 total cases and 428 total deaths as of Monday morning, according to the Department of Health.

Monday evening, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office said that the county has seen 404 total deaths from COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

To date, 1,433,364 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

