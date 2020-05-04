Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 10:29 a.m.

Starting today, Costco will have a designated hour for senior and/or high risk shoppers from 9 to 10 a.m.

All rules for visiting Costco can be found here.

Posted 7:08 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania now has 49,267 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 2,444 deaths related to COVID-19.

Lancaster County has reached 1,936 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.

Though the state reports that Lancaster County has seen 112 deaths related to the coronavirus, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Sunday that the county has actually seen 190.

To date, 191,374 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- Lancaster is about 6 weeks behind York in starting COVID-19 contact tracing. York has a 20-employee public health bureau; Lancaster does not.

- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lagging in reporting the deaths caused by COVID-19 in Philadelphia. This is also happening in Lancaster, and it's why the state's count is different from the county coroner's count.

- COVID-19 is taking a toll on Lancaster County nursing homes.

- Long's Park Summer Music Series was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Foundation board member Brad Zuke said that under current state guidelines, crowds of the size generated by the Summer Music Series are not feasible.

