Pennsylvania is now up to 41,165 positive cases and 1,550 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Death.
Lancaster County now has 1,577 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
While the state health department reports that 74 people have died from COVID-19 complications, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday night that the county has actually seen 145 deaths.
There is not a clear picture of who died where, as the communication between the health department and county coroners has been lackluster.
To date, 157,428 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
What to know for today
- A Lancaster rabbi recounts what it was like dealing with COVID-19 in a newsletter called "View from the ICU."
- Inconsistent business waivers leave some county businesses reeling without work.
- A Lancaster nurse and her first COVID-19 patient navigate tricky waters together. Here is their story.
- The Lancaster Chamber and the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County have created a strategy for the business community to gradually make strides toward full operation while adjusting to a "new normal."