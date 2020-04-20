Editor's note: This story will be updated. Check back in for the latest information.

Posted 6:42 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, Pennsylvania now has 32,284 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health has also reported 1,112 Pa. residents have died due to complications with COVID-19.

Lancaster County has 1,188 cases of COVID-19, reports the Pa. Department of Health.

The health department reports that Lancaster County has seen 60 deaths as a result of COVID-19, though county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Sunday afternoon that the county has seen 98 deaths.

There have been 126,570 tests that have come back negative for COVID-19 in Pa. residents, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

What to know for today

- Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that Pa. residents and employees must wear masks when going into businesses to work or shop. The order started last night at 8 p.m.

- Several Lancaster County state liquor stores are now offering curbside pickup

- Street cleaning in Lancaster city resumes today. Here's what you need to know.

- An anti-shutdown rally is going to happen in Harrisburg today, noting the start of the backlash in the state.

- Reporter Ty Lohr wrote a column reflecting on what it's been like as a reporter over the last month.

