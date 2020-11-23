Pennsylvania has reported over 11,800 positive COVID-19 test results over a two-day period, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state officially reported 11,837 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 314,401. Of those 11,837 cases, 7,075 were reported on Sunday and 4,762 were reported on Monday, according to data from the department of health.

Of those 11,837 cases, 646 of where reported in Lancaster County. This brings the county's total case count to 14,416.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 506 deaths from COVID-19 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 475 deaths.

To date, 2,668,676 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.