Pennsylvania reports nearly 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

A total of 4,268 cases were reported Monday and 5,529 cases on Sunday, combining for a total of 9,797 cases, according to the Department of Health.

With those additional cases, the state's overall total of COVID-19 cases stands at 361,464.

Of the 9,797 cases reported, 545 were in Lancaster County. That brings the county's total number to 16,702, up from Saturday's total of 16,157.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 522 deaths from COVID-19 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 504 deaths.

To date, 2,828,049 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

