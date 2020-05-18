LancasterReopening002.jpg

People in the line to enter the Central Market during the reopening of the county in Lancaster on Friday, May 15, 2020. The numbers of people in the market was controlled.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest in COVID-19 news. Be sure to check back.

Posted 6:48 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, there are 62,234 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reports seeing 4,418 deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,508 positive cases of COVID-19 and 187 deaths, according to the department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday afternoon that the county has actually seen 258 deaths.

To date, 270,670 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

