Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest in COVID-19 news. Be sure to check back.

Posted 6:48 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, there are 62,234 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reports seeing 4,418 deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,508 positive cases of COVID-19 and 187 deaths, according to the department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Sunday afternoon that the county has actually seen 258 deaths.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

To date, 270,670 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next